WATSON RAY ASHWORTH
November 21, 1937 April 8, 2020
Watson Ray Ashworth was born November 21, 1937 in Glen Jean, West Virginia to John Watson and Minnie Izitta (Racer) Ashworth.
He died April 8, 2020 at his son's home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and was a Meat Manager for King Soopers from which he retired.
Watson loved West Virginia eventually making Colorado Springs his home in 1957, he loved his children and his family.
He enjoyed motorcycles, hot rods, bowling, camping, watching sports and he was a great golfer and guitar player along with being a good cook.
Watson was a giving man and loved by many.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine and Frances.
Watson is survived by daughters, Diana R., Bivens, Dannita M. Ashworth and Rachelle D. Ashworth, son, Kevin D. Ashworth all of Colorado Springs; brothers, Paul, Danny and Mike; sisters, Reba, Rachel, Barbara and Juanita; grandchildren, Erika, Nickoli, Jenna, Kendyl, Caleb, Hayden, and Carson; great-grandchildren, Austin, Jennifer, Kyler, Rayannah, Kayden, Rally, Race, Laela, Whitney, Ellie, Griffy, Rilynn, Brayten, and Jaxen; great great-grandchildren; Kiara and Alistair.
Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020