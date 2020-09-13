HaringWAYNE ARTHUR HARINGNovember 17, 1938 September 5, 2020On 5 September 2020, Wayne Arthur Haring entered Heaven after 81 years on Earth. He was born 17 November 1938 to William and Alvina (Frankfurth) Haring in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He was the eldest of 9 siblings.He spent his school years in the same city graduating in 1956. He was very active in football, basketball, and track. He lettered every year in football and was co-captain of the varsity team his senior year. Also, at the end of his senior year, he received the Old Fellow Lodge Athletic Plaque, which is based n scholastic average, athletic ability, and conduct in and out of school.Since seventh grade, Wayne wanted to become a pilot. His journey began when he became a member of the third class of the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in 1961. His dream was realized when he graduated from pilot training. This led to assignments in Goose Bay Labrador, California, Japan, Vietnam, New Jersey, and Colorado. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross during his tour in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1985.Upon retirement, he worked several years in companies with government contracts. Then, he and an Air Force buddy started a tax preparation service in 1988. This partnership lasted until 2004, when Wayne retired, again.Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking, collecting stamps and coins, spending time with his cigar smoking buddies, working with family history, volunteering in the Boy Scout Program as a Webelos Den Leader, volunteering at his church which included participating in the Gallery of Living Art each year, and traveling either by land or sea. He and his wife visited ports of call on the Baltic Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, the South Pacific, around the British Isles, along the Norwegian Coast, Greenland and Iceland plus visiting historical places such as Normandy and other important WWII sites. Family reunions in various parts of the United States was another pleasure.Wayne is survived by his wife of 59 years, Erna, Sons; Jeff (Cheryl) Haring, and James (Julie Lynn) Haring, Daughter-in-Law Liz, Grandchildren; Julie Amanda, Matthew, Alexis, Emma, Carlos, and Victor. Surviving siblings include Keith (La Vonne), Carol, Lowell (Linda), Bob (Barb) and Sister-in-Law Wilma plus six nieces and nine nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alvina Haring, his son Jonathan, and siblings Billy, Sharon, Jane and Gene.His final resting place will be the Air Force Academy Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Memorial Fund, Peel House Restoration 1515 N Cascade Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80907.