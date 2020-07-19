1/1
Wayne David Wehrmann
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wehrmann
WAYNE DAVID WEHRMANN
December 1, 1943 July 3, 2020
Wayne David Wehrmann passed away of a stroke on July 3, 2020. He was born Dec.1, 1943 in Beecher, IL.
He farmed the home place until he was 27, then moved to Colorado Springs in 1970, and became a construction superintendent. He worked for Gayhart Homes, Tri Star Construction, Transwest
and Craddock Developers, among others, building over 2000 homes and commercial buildings and malls throughout the state of Colorado.
Surviving are his wife, Esther Wehrmann, seven children, twelve grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
The last house
he built thirteen years ago was his own home in Woodland Park, CO.
He was deeply loved and is sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved