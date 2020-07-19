Wehrmann

WAYNE DAVID WEHRMANN

December 1, 1943 July 3, 2020

Wayne David Wehrmann passed away of a stroke on July 3, 2020. He was born Dec.1, 1943 in Beecher, IL.

He farmed the home place until he was 27, then moved to Colorado Springs in 1970, and became a construction superintendent. He worked for Gayhart Homes, Tri Star Construction, Transwest

and Craddock Developers, among others, building over 2000 homes and commercial buildings and malls throughout the state of Colorado.

Surviving are his wife, Esther Wehrmann, seven children, twelve grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

The last house

he built thirteen years ago was his own home in Woodland Park, CO.

He was deeply loved and is sorely missed.







