PincombWAYNE PINCOMBMay 31, 1924 September 7, 2019Wayne B. Pincomb, 95, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away in his sleep on Saturday September 7, 2019 at his home.Wayne was born May 31, 1924 in Overland Park, Kansas to Arthur and Clara Pincomb. Following graduation from high schools he served in the United States Air Force during WWII as a master aircraft mechanic on the B-29 and B-17 bombers. After the war, he married Carolyn Wethern in 1949 and they settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They enjoyed 18 years of marriage before Carolyn died of cancer. In 1969, he married Donna Hamilton and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.Wayne was employed by the City of Colorado Springs for 36 years as a HVAC Specialist. He was also a two time president of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES).Wayne is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Beverly Anderson of Littleton, CO, his three sons, Wesley Pincomb and his wife Thelma of Colorado Springs, CO, Byron Pincomb of Jacksonville, FL and Myron Pincomb and his wife Amanda of Ponte Vedra, FL; Eight grandchildren, Darrel, Jason, Sarah, Brett, Kayli, Ashley, Abigail and MatthewA memorial service will be held for Wayne at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Outdoor Life Farms, 542201 SR 115 (Lem Turner Road), Callahan, FL 32011.