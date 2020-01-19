Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne (Francis) Weaver. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Black Forest Chapel 14190 Black Forest Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Weaver

(FRANCIS) WAYNE WEAVER

September 2, 1931 January 11, 2020

Husband, Dad, Papa-you are loved deeply and missed terribly.

Wayne passed away peacefully, at home, on January 11, 2020, at the age of 88 years.

A Colorado native, Wayne grew up on a farm in eastern Colorado with no plumbing or electricity and rode a horse to grade school. His family later moved to Colorado Springs. He was a member of the 1948 State Championship Football team at Colorado Springs High School and graduated in 1949. He attended CSU for two years before enlisting in the

Following an honorable discharge in 1955, Wayne was reunited with his childhood friend, Wanda Clark, and they married on December 18, 1955. He returned to college, this time at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he earned degrees in Electrical Engineering and Accounting. Wayne worked for several companies before starting his own electric contracting business in 1969. Weaver Electric laid underground power lines throughout the region until his retirement in 1993.

On December 5, 1965, Wayne gave his life and his heart to Jesus Christ, his Savior and Lord. He would often tell people it was the most important decision he ever made and if God could take a mess like him and offer forgiveness and grace, he could save anyone through the cross and resurrection. The love of Jesus was evident throughout Wayne's life as he shared smiles and hugs (and often, spunky mischief) with everyone around him.

Wayne and Wanda adopted three children: Ken, Rick and Lisa, who they raised in the Black Forest. They started attending Black Forest Chapel in 1966 and never left. He had a lifelong passion for mission work which started in 1973 in Haiti and included trips to Ecuador, Columbia, Brazil, Spain, Russia, Mexico.

In his post-retirement years, Wayne enjoyed weekly card games with his lifelong church friends, cheering at his grandkids' sporting events, traveling with Wanda, reading his Bible and serving at his church. He loved Jesus and he loved people.

Wayne is preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Debby, and his siblings, Ken and Lois.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Wanda, his son Rick (wife Lisa, children Scott, Austin, Jill, Malia) and daughter Lisa (husband Dave, children Sarah, Joanna, Mitchell).

A memorial service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at the Black Forest Chapel, 14190 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80908 on January 24, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Wayne can be made online to the Black Forest Chapel at blackforestchapel.org or Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, P.O. Box 50816, Colorado Springs, CO 80949 or honorflightsoco.us





