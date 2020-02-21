Phillips
WENDELL DOUGLAS PHILLIPS (DOUG)
February 18, 2020
Wendell Douglas Phillips (Doug), age 91, passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs on February 18th, just 4 days short of his 92nd birthday.
Doug was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He was born to parents Lewis E. and Venda M. Phillips (Russell) on the family farm in Kimball County, Nebraska. He graduated from KCHS in 1945.
In January 1948 he joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in January 1952. While in the Navy, his parents bought a farm in Ft. Lupton, Colorado. His dad wanted him to help on the farm, so Doug did so for 2 years. While there, he met a beautiful young girl, Shirley, on a blind date. He thanked his friends for getting them together and told them he would marry her. Ten months later, they were married. They had 4 sons, Steve, Ron, Jeff and Tom. He worked for A-M Corporation for 38 years and then retired. He hated retirement, so he got a job driving a limo for 5 years, retired again and still did not like being retired, so he delivered flowers for 11 years then actually retired.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley, in August 2016, after almost 63 years of marriage, as well as his son, Steve.
Doug is survived by 3 sons, Ron (Pauline), Jeff and Tom; 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; his sister, Darlene, and his brothers, Cy (Beth) and Tom (Donna).
A special thanks to the wonderful caretakers at Brookdale Assisted Living and Pikes Peak Hospice.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, at Evergreen Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020