Hunemuller

WENDELL E. HUNEMULLER

March 3, 1938 October 1, 2019

Wendell E. Hunemuller, Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother passed away on October 1, 2019 at Penrose Hospital after suffering a major stroke on September 23rd. Wendell was born on March 3, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa. He was the second of four sons born to Wilbur and Margaret (McCoy) Hunemuller. The family later moved to Southern California where he graduated from Point Loma High School in 1956 before being drafted into the Army in 1958. He then worked for the City of Riverside, California in the Electric Dept. Wendell was married to Linda S. Belville from Riverside, California on December 28, 1963 and together they had four children, two born in California and two in Colorado. Wendell and Linda celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this year. In 1969 the family moved to Colorado Springs after Wendell was offered employment by the city in the Field Engineering Department where he retired as a Field Engineering Supervisor in 1997.

Wendell was deeply loved by his family and leaves a void that can never be filled. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother. He also is leaving many friends who loved him.

Wendell was an artist and was very close to members of a painting class who met every week. He also, really enjoyed golf and traveling. He had a good heart and gave regularly to his church and several local charities.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Linda, his children, Mark, Kristy, and Brian, grandchildren, Ryan, Liam, Daniel, Kelly, Jordan, one brother, Fred Hunemuller and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad, his granddaughter, Katelynn and two brothers, Daryl and Robert.

Wendell and Linda are members of Family of Christ Lutheran Church where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on October 19, 2019. The address is 675 W. Baptist Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. The phone # is 719-481-2255.

Please use the King Soopers on Baptist Road if sending flowers.





