Service Information Mountain Memorial Services 51 County Road 5 Divide , CO 80814 (719)-687-0333 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM The Blue Moose Green Mountain Falls , CO

Mauzy

WENDY JO MAUZY

November 30, 1951 December 20, 2019

Wendy Jo Mauzy passed away unexpectedly, at her home in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado on December 20, 2019.

Wendy was born on November 30, 1951 to Reuben and Blanche Jindra in Two Rivers, WI.

Wendy made Green Mountain Falls, Colorado her happy home for over 40 years. Before settling in Green Mountain Falls, Wendy lived in Milwaukee and Madison, WI; Seattle, WA, Manitou Springs, CO and Albuquerque, NM. Wendy graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers, WI and received a degree in Hospitality Management from Bryant and Stratton in Milwaukee, WI. Her working career was spent as a record keeper for Mountain States Pipe & Supply in Colorado Springs. a job she loved for a family run business. She loved her pets dearly, having multiple cats and dogs to bring her joy and share her love with. She enjoyed camping, gardening, music, beading, coloring and many other crafts. She was a kind soul and enjoyed hanging out with her many local friends making everyone feel welcome and at home. She promoted the scenic area around her, wanting all to see the same beauty that she did from the area she called home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother-in law Don Gadzinski and first husband Brian Munn. She is survived by her sister, Lynn Gadzinski; her nieces, Andi (Jeff) Simmons and Alee Gerke; and her great nephews, AJ Simmons and Gabe Gerke.

Friends and Family are hosting a Celebration of Life to remember wonderful Wendy's life and share memories, stories and good laughs. This will take place at The Blue Moose in Green Mountain Falls, beginning at 3 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Refreshments and light food will be provided and friends are encouraged to bring a dish to pass. The family would love for you to bring any pictures and memories on 3x5 cards for their commemorative book of the wonderful life of Wendy.

If Wendy could still be with us, you might hear her saying, "You are not in the Mountains, the Mountains are in You". Let it echo in your ears.







