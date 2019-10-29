Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Werner G. Heim. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Visitation 10:30 AM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heim

DR. WERNER G. HEIM

April 7, 1929

October 25, 2019

Dr. Werner G. Heim passed away Friday 25th at Penrose Hospital's Hospice, at the age of 90. Werner is survived by his wife of 46 years, Suzanne M. Heim. They were married in 1973, bringing two families together, four children. Dad is lovingly remembered by his four kids; Elise Ginsburg (Rafal), Lynn Ginsburg (Joe Pseudo), David Heim (Rebecca), and Susan Heim-Basse (Mike), three grandkids; Heather Basse, Tyler Basse, and Winter Heim, and one great-grandson; Travis L. Lovett, Jr. Werner was born in Mulheim-Ruhr Germany in 1929, and emigrated to U.S.A. in 1940 during WWII. His primary fields of interest were Human Genetics and Vertebrate Development. The abridged list of his accomplishments are Degrees from

The visitation will be held at Swan-Law Funeral Home Chapel, located at 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday 29, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Swan-Law as well, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday 29, 2019. A private Graveside service will follow at the Sons of Israel cemetery located within Evergreen Cemetery. Rabbi Jay Sherwood will officiate the services. No reception is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to an entity of the individual's choosing, Colorado College, educational institution of choice, or to Temple Shalom. Condolences to the family can be forwarded to 624 E. Washington St., Colorado Springs, CO 80907.







