Washington Jr.
DEACON WESLEY WASHINGTON JR.
September 27, 1941 April 30, 2020
Deacon Wesley Washington Jr., 78, of Colorado Springs, passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1941 in Warwick County, Virginia to the union of Wesley Washington Sr. and Dorothy Ruth Venable. Wesley lived in Colorado Springs for 3 years. Also, he resided in Virginia. Deacon Wesley Washington Jr. married Susie Marie Carr Washington on July 25, 1970 in Newport News, Virginia.
Mr. Washington joined the Military and served in the United States Air Force for 3 years. Wesley was a military police for this branch. He was ranked E-3. He was a member of the ELKS (Old Capital Lodge #629 Williamsburg, VA), Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV), American Legion and several churches, New Resurrection, New Jerusalem, First AME, and Colossian Baptist. At Colossian Baptist, Wesley sang with the Men's Chorus, served on the BY Law Committee and Trustee Board and worked as an assistant church clerk and Financial Secretary Assistant. For the ELKS in all levels from the Lodge, State, Council and Community, Mr. Washington served the following positions: Exalted Ruler, Financial Secretary, Trustee, House Committee, Member of the ELK Choir, Esteemed Leading Knight, Esteemed Loyal Knight, Assistant Recorder, State Financial Secretary, Chairman of the Credential Committee, Empire Council, Second Scribe, By law and Budget Committee, Representative for Recycle Program, Jury Duty, Member of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Registered Voter. He was recognized in several occasions for his outstanding performance in Old Capitol Lodge #629 and Recycle Program.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Washington Sr. and Dorothy Ruth Venable and sisters, Ruby Sordelet and Doris Scott.
He leaves to cherish his memories to wife, Susie Marie Carr Washington of Colorado Springs; daughter, Cerissa Bell of Pueblo; son in law, Todd Bell of Pueblo; granddaughters, Isabella Harvey and Chelsie Bell of Pueblo; grandsons, Giancarlo Harvey of Pueblo, Kevin Antunez of Pueblo, Ceyani Knighton of Newport News, Virginia; great grandchildren, Catalina Woods of Pueblo, Carlito Woods of Pueblo, Nayeli Antunez of Pueblo, Janiyah Antunez of Newport News, Virginia, London Antunez of Newsport, Virginia and Aaliyah Antunez of Norfolk, Virginia; nephews, Peter Michael Sordelet of Lithonia, Georgia, Codi Sordelet of Lithonia, Georgia and Torian Sordelet of Lithonia, Georgia and niece, Brenda Sordelet of Lithonia, Georgia; brother by love, McKinley Corbin of Gloucester, Virginia; wife, Mary Corbin; daughters, Yvonne, Benita and Della Corbin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors located at 1104 S. Circle Drive. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Angelus Chapel. Interment will take place at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2020.