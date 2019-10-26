Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred George Perkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Perkins

WILFRED GEORGE PERKINS

August 22, 1928 - October 19, 2019

On October 19, 2019, "when the roll was called up yonder," Wilfred George Perkins could be found jumping up and down, waving his arms and shouting exuberantly, "I'm here! I'm here!"

Will was born on August 22, 1928 to George and Beulah Perkins in Montrose, CO. He grew up in Ridgeway, CO until 1939 then spent a year in Pueblo and La Junta. In 1941 he moved with his family to Colorado Springs where his father worked as a mechanic and eventually opened Perkins Peebler Motor Company, which later became Perkins Motor Company. Will graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1946 and from Colorado College in 1950. He served in the US Naval Reserve after high school. He played baseball for a White Sox farm team in the early 1950's and, years later, showed his athletic prowess on the tennis court and then on the golf course.

In 1950 Will married his high school sweetheart, Bessie Lea Hastings, and they were blessed with four wonderful children. After his father's unexpected death in 1958, Will became the owner/president of Perkins Motor Company, and he continued to run a highly successful Chrysler/Plymouth Dealership for over three decades. In the mid-1980's he passed the reins of the Motor Company to his son, Tom, who has since passed the reins to his son, David, making Perkins Motors a four-generation family owned business.

Will's determination to be a successful and honest automobile dealer was surpassed by his passion to share the Good News and life-changing truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen. His reputation as an upright, solid businessman and community advocate gave him a platform to share what he deemed the most important message anyone would ever hear. Since accepting Christ as his savior in the 1950's, Will never wavered in his desire to see everyone he met have an opportunity to experience a personal encounter with Christ. He and Bess hosted Young Life in their home every week for many years so that hundreds of young people might be introduced to Jesus. He served on the Boards of many local ministries including Young Life, Navigators and International Students Inc. and also gave his time and financial support to many missions' organizations. He was committed to and deeply involved with Village Seven Presbyterian Church for more than five decades, and especially enjoyed singing in the choir the past several years. Will's sincere enjoyment of people, easy smile and dry sense of humor enabled him to establish relationships quickly, and he had an amazing ability to remember the smallest of details about the "new friends" he always made. His deep, hearty laugh and sense of humor were legendary, even in his last months and weeks, and will be mightily missed by his family and friends.

His love for, prayers for and genuine interest in each of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and all of the assorted in-laws was life-giving and has made an eternal impression on all of us.

Will was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Martha Hall. He is survived by Bess, his beloved wife of almost 69 years, his four children; Pam (Ted) Walker, Tom (Cheryl) Perkins, Karen (Jeff) Sheets, Sandy (Bentley) Tate; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren ( with another due shortly) and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to MacKenzie Place for their loving care and enjoyment of Will in his final months.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, November 6th at Village Seven Presbyterian Church at 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Will's honor to Young Life, Navigators, International Students Inc., Life Network or Village Seven Presbyterian Church.





PerkinsWILFRED GEORGE PERKINSAugust 22, 1928 - October 19, 2019On October 19, 2019, "when the roll was called up yonder," Wilfred George Perkins could be found jumping up and down, waving his arms and shouting exuberantly, "I'm here! I'm here!"Will was born on August 22, 1928 to George and Beulah Perkins in Montrose, CO. He grew up in Ridgeway, CO until 1939 then spent a year in Pueblo and La Junta. In 1941 he moved with his family to Colorado Springs where his father worked as a mechanic and eventually opened Perkins Peebler Motor Company, which later became Perkins Motor Company. Will graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1946 and from Colorado College in 1950. He served in the US Naval Reserve after high school. He played baseball for a White Sox farm team in the early 1950's and, years later, showed his athletic prowess on the tennis court and then on the golf course.In 1950 Will married his high school sweetheart, Bessie Lea Hastings, and they were blessed with four wonderful children. After his father's unexpected death in 1958, Will became the owner/president of Perkins Motor Company, and he continued to run a highly successful Chrysler/Plymouth Dealership for over three decades. In the mid-1980's he passed the reins of the Motor Company to his son, Tom, who has since passed the reins to his son, David, making Perkins Motors a four-generation family owned business.Will's determination to be a successful and honest automobile dealer was surpassed by his passion to share the Good News and life-changing truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen. His reputation as an upright, solid businessman and community advocate gave him a platform to share what he deemed the most important message anyone would ever hear. Since accepting Christ as his savior in the 1950's, Will never wavered in his desire to see everyone he met have an opportunity to experience a personal encounter with Christ. He and Bess hosted Young Life in their home every week for many years so that hundreds of young people might be introduced to Jesus. He served on the Boards of many local ministries including Young Life, Navigators and International Students Inc. and also gave his time and financial support to many missions' organizations. He was committed to and deeply involved with Village Seven Presbyterian Church for more than five decades, and especially enjoyed singing in the choir the past several years. Will's sincere enjoyment of people, easy smile and dry sense of humor enabled him to establish relationships quickly, and he had an amazing ability to remember the smallest of details about the "new friends" he always made. His deep, hearty laugh and sense of humor were legendary, even in his last months and weeks, and will be mightily missed by his family and friends.His love for, prayers for and genuine interest in each of his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and all of the assorted in-laws was life-giving and has made an eternal impression on all of us.Will was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Martha Hall. He is survived by Bess, his beloved wife of almost 69 years, his four children; Pam (Ted) Walker, Tom (Cheryl) Perkins, Karen (Jeff) Sheets, Sandy (Bentley) Tate; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren ( with another due shortly) and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to MacKenzie Place for their loving care and enjoyment of Will in his final months.A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, November 6th at Village Seven Presbyterian Church at 2:00PM.In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Will's honor to Young Life, Navigators, International Students Inc., Life Network or Village Seven Presbyterian Church. Published in The Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close