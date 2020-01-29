Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfrid L. Roy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILFRID "BIFF" L. ROY

August 11, 1932 January 26, 2020

Wilfrid "Biff" Roy a loving father, husband and friend, passed away on January 26th 2020. Wilfrid was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. While in Canada, Wilfrid spent his younger years playing hockey. Wilfrid excelled at hockey and played at St. Boniface College (now the Universite de Saint-Boniface) in Manitoba. Eventually, Wilfrid made his way to Montreal and secured a job as a letter carrier. It was at this job that "Biff" met the love of his life and his future wife; Geraldine O'Connor. Geraldine worked as a bookkeeper at a local business which happened to be on Biff's mail route. Wilfrid and Geraldine married on August 9th, 1958. Although Wilfrid was a proud Canadian, he had aspirations of leaving Canada and becoming a U.S. Citizen and joining the

At this time, no funeral service has been planned. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Dignity Chapel of Memories.





RoyWILFRID "BIFF" L. ROYAugust 11, 1932 January 26, 2020Wilfrid "Biff" Roy a loving father, husband and friend, passed away on January 26th 2020. Wilfrid was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. While in Canada, Wilfrid spent his younger years playing hockey. Wilfrid excelled at hockey and played at St. Boniface College (now the Universite de Saint-Boniface) in Manitoba. Eventually, Wilfrid made his way to Montreal and secured a job as a letter carrier. It was at this job that "Biff" met the love of his life and his future wife; Geraldine O'Connor. Geraldine worked as a bookkeeper at a local business which happened to be on Biff's mail route. Wilfrid and Geraldine married on August 9th, 1958. Although Wilfrid was a proud Canadian, he had aspirations of leaving Canada and becoming a U.S. Citizen and joining the United States Air Force . With the support of his wife, Biff enlisted in the Air Force and enjoyed a 20-year career in the service. During his career, Biff had two sons; Michael and John. Biff held multiple jobs in the military to include; supply, base mortuary and even a brief stint as an interpreter/embassy liaison. Biff spent time in Greenland, Tunisia, Mississippi, and ultimately Colorado. After retiring from the Air Force, Biff and Gerry settled down in Security-Widefield. During this time, Biff started his second career as a Supply Manager for El Paso County. After retiring from El Paso County, Biff spent his days shopping, visiting his favorite restaurants and talking with everyone he met. Due to his decades of socializing with the community, Biff often knew store clerks, waiters, and salespeople by name. Biff was a lover of old television shows, smooth jazz, and leatherworking. Biff will be remembered for being kind, funny, and inviting. Biff will be forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed by all. Wilfrid is survived by his sons Mike (Kerry) Roy, John (Marilyn) Roy, his two grandchildren Lindsey and John (Rebecca) Roy, and his great granddaughter Maija as well as his brother Chuck. He is preceded in death by his wife Geraldine, his brother Bob and his parents.At this time, no funeral service has been planned. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements to be made by Dignity Chapel of Memories. Published in The Gazette from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020

