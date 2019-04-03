Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lindsay (USA)

SFC WILL DUSTON LINDSAY (USA)

August 26, 1985 - March 21, 2019

Sergeant First Class Will Duston Lindsay, United States

Will was born on August 26, 1985 in Cortez, Colorado, to Grant and Tammy Lindsay. He graduated from Montezuma Cortez High School in 2004 and joined the Army immediately after high school, enlisting on July 7, 2004. He married the love of his life, Sarah Unger, in 2010 and together they had four daughters. Sarah and their daughters were the center of Will's world. He was a devoted husband, a dedicated father, and a generous, trustworthy and reliable friend. A true Colorado native, Will loved to hunt and fish, and he liked to work with his hands, building projects around his house and finishing their basement all by himself. When he wasn't busy with work, family, or his other hobbies, he shamed friends on the golf course with his mid-70s game.

After completing Basic Training and Airborne School, Will volunteered for and completed the Special Forces Selection and Qualification Course, earning his Green Beret in July 2006. He was assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Ft. Carson, Colorado as an assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion. During his 15 years of service, Will deployed seven times: five deployments to Iraq, one to Tajikistan in support of a counter-narcotics mission, and one to Afghanistan. His military decorations include the Silver Star medal, four

Will is survived by his wife, Sarah Lindsay; their four daughters; parents, Grant and Tammy Lindsay; two brothers: Levi (Sophos Nhem) Lindsay and Cole (Maegan) Lindsay; grandfather, Richard Lindsay; grandmother, Aliene Waldorf; parents-in-law: Bruce and Judy Unger; sister-in-law Melissa (Chad) Wagner; uncle, Kent (Sharon) Lindsay; two cousins: Matt (Wendy) Lindsay and Justin (Kayleen) Lindsay; his team brothers, and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Warren S. Waldorf, and his grandmother, Nelda Lindsay.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at New Life Church, 11025 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80921. A memorial service will also be held in Cortez, Colorado at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Will's memory: Please make checks payable to 'Special Forces Foundation' and state 'for the Will Lindsay family' Address: SPECIAL FORCES FOUNDATION, 6885 MESA RIDGE PKWY #263, FOUNTAIN, CO 80817. 720-460-0108 (p)

Online Condolences:







