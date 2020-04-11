Kuellenberg
WILLI "BILL" KUELLENBERG
May 20, 1930
April 5, 2020
Willi passed away peacefully in Melbourne, FL, after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Willi was born in Duisburg Germany on May 20, 1930 to parents Richard Emil Willi Kuellenberg and Erna Wilhemine Malessa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his eldest sister, Hannelore, his younger brother Paul, and his wife Leni. Willi is survived by his daughters, Lori (Dale) of Queen Creek, AZ, Brenda (John) of Melbourne, FL. Grandchildren Michael Kuellenberg (Heather, Jordan and Drew) of Colorado Springs, Nicole Pereira (Timothy) and Patrick Morahan (Sarah) all of Melbourne, FL, his sister Ruth, and several nieces and nephews.
In June, 1954, he married the love of his life Helene (Leni) and soon after they started their life in Canada. Willi and his family moved to Colorado Springs in 1963.
He was a husband, papa and opa. He spent time with his kids and grandkids. He, he took us swimming, skiing, ice skating, horseback riding, we traveled throughout Europe as kids, we had many experiences, and that is something we will never forget.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2020