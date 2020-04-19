Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Allen Edwards. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

William Allen Edwards, a Colorado Springs resident since 1980, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.

William was born on October 9, 1936 to William S. and Phyllis M. Edwards in San Diego, California. His father was a Naval Commander, so William spent his childhood years traveling with his family, including a number of years in Hawaii.

William attended the United States Officer Training School (OTS) in preparation for his 20+ years of service in the Air Force. He served in Vietnam and was also part of the Strategic Air Command, retiring in 1977. After retirement, William received his BA in Economics in 1979 from San Jose State University.

William and his wife, Ursula, were longtime residents of Thunderbird Estates in Colorado Springs and had many close friends in that neighborhood. Both worked as volunteer firefighters for the Woodmen Valley Fire Department. William finally achieved his dream of being a pilot and flew gliders.

William was intrigued by history, ancestry, coins and stamps. He served as President of the Sons of the American Revolution for the State of Colorado. He was a member of the Shriners in Colorado Springs.

He married Ursula Schmidt in June of 1970 in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his four daughters: Gwendolyn Miller, Lorraine Brisco, Teresa Newberry, and Janet Buck; his son, William A. Edwards, Jr.; his sister, Joan Thacker; ten grandchildren: Brandon, Travis, Celeste, Heather, Eric, Christina, Stephen, George, Erik, and Erin; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ursula, his parents, and his son, Eric Edwards.

A future memorial service is being planned once travel is safe.

Memorials in William's name may be made to The .

