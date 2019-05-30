Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Allen Harvey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harvey

WILLIAM ALLEN HARVEY

July 19, 1940

May 25, 2019

William (Bill) Allen Harvey, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday May 25th, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife JoAnne, his four children, Michael (Trish) Harvey, Jill (Tom) Levis, Michelle (Gary) Massie, Chip (Shelle) Harvey; sister Shirley Pickler, and brother Rick Harvey. Seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Melissa, Katy, Hanna, Danielle, Michael, CJ and seven great-grandchildren Elijah, Joshua, Dominick, Evalyn, Kaydon, Silas, and Ethan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Lawrence and Gladys Harvey; brothers Larry Harvey and Dale Harvey.

Bill was born at home in Wick, Iowa on July 19, 1940. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School in Fort Dodge, Iowa in 1958. He married his bride JoAnne, June 8, 1960 and would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this week. He moved his family from Iowa to Colorado Springs in 1971 to pursue business opportunities. He loved Colorado and called Colorado Springs home the rest of his life. Bill found enjoyment in cooking and traveling. He would begin preparing a feast for large family gatherings days in advance. He also loved to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Denver Broncos.

Bill's memorial service will be held at the church he loved and where he humbly served; Pikes Peak Christian Church (PPCC), Saturday June 1st at 11:00. Bill enjoyed serving with the PPCC church prison ministry, ushering, leading men's Bible study, and the funeral ministry. He would drive across town to pick someone up for church if they needed a ride. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Pikes Peak Christian Church; Youth offenders System (YOS) prison ministry.







