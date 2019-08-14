Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Arthur Dahlbacka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dahlbacka

WILLIAM "BILL" ARTHUR DAHLBACKA

September 18, 1951 July 31, 2019

Bill passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in Pikes Peak Hospice Unit at Penrose Hospital. Bill's brother and sister in law were with him at the time of his passing.

Bill attended Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood, Michigan. He then completed an associate degree at Gogebic Community College in 1971 also in Ironwood. He then moved to Long Beach, California and then to Palmer Lake, Colorado where he resided for the last 30 years. He obtained a 'Master Certification' from Saab and worked as a master technician for Saab, Subaru, and Cadillac. Bill was an expert at anything mechanical. His friendship, expertise, and knowledge of all things mechanical will be missed.

Bill assisted in building three electric race cars, in 2000 the ER-1, in 2002 the ER-2, and in 2003 the ER-3. In '02 and '03 the cars showcased prototype lithium ion polymer batteries. This was responsible for triggering a development war in the battery industry. The car held the electric car speed record in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for a decade. Prior to this Bill worked as Crew Chief for a formula 5000 car in California for driver Jim Gustafson from his hometown of Ironwood.

Recreationally, Bill enjoyed his speedboat, snowmobiling, street motorcycle riding, and, in his younger days, high desert moto-crossing. He also enjoyed hunting wild pig on Catalina Island. Bill greatly enjoyed a highly supportive group of like minded caring friends.

Bill is survived by his brothers Bruce and his wife Darla of Port Washington, Wisconsin and Randall and his wife Jennifer of Bessemer, Michigan. Uncle Bill will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Kendra, Michael, Ali and Gage.

A remembrance gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Sibells Barn located at 231 N. Front Street in Monument, Colorado. For more information on the gathering contact Mike Kazeck at (719) 510-7501.





