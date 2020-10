Or Copy this URL to Share

DeBoer

WILLIAM B. DEBOER

3/22/33 - 10/22/20

Williams B. DeBoer, Sr. was called to heaven on October 22.

Bill is survived by his wife Alice, children, William Jr., Patty, Kathy, David, and grandchildren.

Bill retired from the Air Force in 1980, after he volunteered for TREA Memorial Foundation, and Chapter 1, TREA.

Catholic mass will be at Holy Apostles Catholic Church.







