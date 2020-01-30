Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Becker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Becker

WILLIAM BECKER

December 24, 1935 December 27, 2019

On Friday, December 27th William Becker, professor emeritus of economics at Colorado College, passed away at the age of 84. He began teaching at the college in 1970. His academic and personal interests included the economics of non-profit organizations, particularly cultural institutions. He worked with several local arts entities, as well as the Colorado Council on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.

William was born in New Orleans and that city's rich gumbo of cultures and languages influenced him profoundly. After studies at Tulane University and LSU, he began to travel widely, immersing himself in still other cultures and languages. He considered himself a citizen of the world. He has planned for his remains to be placed in the Danube as it flows through Austria on its way to the Black Sea. This final journey will be organized by his beloved son Karl.

A memorial service will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church on Thursday, February 6th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Colorado College Summer Music Festival. Please send donations to the CC Summer Music Festival, 14 E. Cache la Poudre St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Please note that your gift is in memory of Professor Becker.





