Trice

WILLIAM BILL TRICE

1933

August 8, 2020

William (Bill) Trice, 87, of Colorado Springs passed away on August 8, 2020. The son of Winona and Clyde Trice, of Geneva New York, Bill is predeceased by his parents, sister Nancy Blodgett, and wife Sandra (Sandy) Trice. He is survived by his sister Jane Trice, children Russ and Amy Trice, daughter-in-law Sharon Trice, and grandchildren Mae and Lea Trice.

Bill was an alumnus of the Forestry School of Syracuse University, earned a PHD in Paper Chemistry at Lawrence University, and served on the Board of Directors of TAPPI from 1978-1981. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force from 1955-1957. Throughout his life Bill was an advocate of the benefits of education and furthered that cause through endowments to various universities and tutoring at the Bethesda Academy in Savannah Georgia.

Bill worked for the Union Camp Paper Corporation and Bush Boake Allen Inc (BBA) for over 30 years. Bill enjoyed the dynamic challenges of being an international executive and valued his coworkers who became lifelong friends.

An avid traveler, Bill enjoyed experiencing the art, history, and culture of various countries on trips with his family. Bill's collection of mementos from around the world made his home an interesting place full of a variety of artistic objects.

An active member of church, Bill was a firm believer in the saving grace of Jesus. This provides his family with the joy of knowing that he is now free of Parkinson Disease and once again dancing with his wife Sandy in heaven.

The family will be holding a celebration of life via Zoom on September 20th at 1pm PST, 2pm MST, 4pm EST. If you would like to attend the funeral please contact Amy Trice at a.trice68@comcast.net to receive the Zoom link.

If you would like to make a donation to the College of Environmental Science and Forestry at 1 Forestry Dr., Syracuse, NY 13210, in lieu of flowers, to honor Bill Trice the family would be grateful.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store