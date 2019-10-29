Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Byron Beard II. View Sign Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Benet Hill Monastery 3190 Benet Lane Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beard II

WILLIAM BYRON BEARD II

September 7, 1947 October 12, 2019

Remembering William Byron Beard II ("Bill") born September 7, 1947 to Azalee (Moulder) Beard and William Beard in Lebanon, Missouri.

Bill passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by family while being cared for at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Inpatient Unit In Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Daniel Beard, Elizabeth (Christopher) Fanckboner, Thomas (Brianna) Beard and their children Riley Beard and Elliot Beard, his former wife and friend Connie Cassani-Beard and former sister-in-law and friend Sister Genevieve Cassani, SSND, the Beard and Moulder families and many friends whose lives were brightened by his boundless energy, sincere kindness, immeasurable generosity and gentle smile.

Bill will be remembered for his life long passion for

sustainable architecture and ongoing desire for learning. Bill will be deeply missed.

Bill's family express gratitude to friends who offered unending support and love and the medical staff at Penrose Hospital and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care for the care and compassion they showed during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, remember Bill by making a gift in his memory to an organization of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.Funeral arrangements by Cappadona Funeral Home, Colorado Springs.





Beard IIWILLIAM BYRON BEARD IISeptember 7, 1947 October 12, 2019Remembering William Byron Beard II ("Bill") born September 7, 1947 to Azalee (Moulder) Beard and William Beard in Lebanon, Missouri.Bill passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by family while being cared for at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Inpatient Unit In Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO.Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Daniel Beard, Elizabeth (Christopher) Fanckboner, Thomas (Brianna) Beard and their children Riley Beard and Elliot Beard, his former wife and friend Connie Cassani-Beard and former sister-in-law and friend Sister Genevieve Cassani, SSND, the Beard and Moulder families and many friends whose lives were brightened by his boundless energy, sincere kindness, immeasurable generosity and gentle smile.Bill will be remembered for his life long passion forsustainable architecture and ongoing desire for learning. Bill will be deeply missed.Bill's family express gratitude to friends who offered unending support and love and the medical staff at Penrose Hospital and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care for the care and compassion they showed during his illness.In lieu of flowers, remember Bill by making a gift in his memory to an organization of your choice.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.Funeral arrangements by Cappadona Funeral Home, Colorado Springs. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close