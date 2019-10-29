Beard II
WILLIAM BYRON BEARD II
September 7, 1947 October 12, 2019
Remembering William Byron Beard II ("Bill") born September 7, 1947 to Azalee (Moulder) Beard and William Beard in Lebanon, Missouri.
Bill passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by family while being cared for at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Inpatient Unit In Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Daniel Beard, Elizabeth (Christopher) Fanckboner, Thomas (Brianna) Beard and their children Riley Beard and Elliot Beard, his former wife and friend Connie Cassani-Beard and former sister-in-law and friend Sister Genevieve Cassani, SSND, the Beard and Moulder families and many friends whose lives were brightened by his boundless energy, sincere kindness, immeasurable generosity and gentle smile.
Bill will be remembered for his life long passion for
sustainable architecture and ongoing desire for learning. Bill will be deeply missed.
Bill's family express gratitude to friends who offered unending support and love and the medical staff at Penrose Hospital and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care for the care and compassion they showed during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, remember Bill by making a gift in his memory to an organization of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Benet Hill Monastery, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.Funeral arrangements by Cappadona Funeral Home, Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019