1/1
COLONEL WILLIAM C. BARNES
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barnes
COLONEL WILLIAM C. BARNES
April 22, 1921 - July 7, 2020
Bill passed away at McKenzie Place two months after his ninety-ninth birthday. He had a decorated Air Force Career starting with 41 combat missions as a bombardier in WWII. During the Korean War he flew B-29's and later commanded an aircraft maintenance squadron. Among his other assignments was maintenance management in Japan, Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs, where he worked on the deployment of the BOMARC missile and his final assignment was with Headquarters, Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs. Following his retirement, he was an engineer with the Boeing Company in Seattle, WA and a realtor with Walker & Co. in Colorado Springs.
Bill married Claire Kocian in 1946 and they had two twin daughters, Nancy, and Jane. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claire and daughter, Jane. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Schaffel, her husband, Bill; and grandson, Alexander of New York City.
Bill enjoyed handball, golf, where he was a member of ORBS, and skiing. He was a friend and gentleman to all he met and was an example of what a man should be.
OnlineCondolences:
ShrineOfRemembrance.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved