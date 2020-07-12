BarnesCOLONEL WILLIAM C. BARNESApril 22, 1921 - July 7, 2020Bill passed away at McKenzie Place two months after his ninety-ninth birthday. He had a decorated Air Force Career starting with 41 combat missions as a bombardier in WWII. During the Korean War he flew B-29's and later commanded an aircraft maintenance squadron. Among his other assignments was maintenance management in Japan, Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs, where he worked on the deployment of the BOMARC missile and his final assignment was with Headquarters, Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs. Following his retirement, he was an engineer with the Boeing Company in Seattle, WA and a realtor with Walker & Co. in Colorado Springs.Bill married Claire Kocian in 1946 and they had two twin daughters, Nancy, and Jane. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claire and daughter, Jane. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Schaffel, her husband, Bill; and grandson, Alexander of New York City.Bill enjoyed handball, golf, where he was a member of ORBS, and skiing. He was a friend and gentleman to all he met and was an example of what a man should be.OnlineCondolences: