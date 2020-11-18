1/1
William C. Duven
1957 - 2020
WILLIAM C DUVEN
July 13, 1957
November 15, 2020
William Charles Duven, 63, of Monument, CO passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 13, 1957, in Newton, IA to Donald and Helen Duven. He grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska. Bill was a proud Nebraska Cornhusker, graduating from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with both his undergraduate degree and his law degree. He moved to Colorado Springs and opened his own law practice in 1983, specializing in criminal defense and landlord-tenant law.
Bill has been a long-time member of the El Paso County and Colorado Bar Associations. He was well respected by his peers and was recognized in the Colorado Springs Style Magazine as a Top Attorney for the last 7 consecutive years.
Bill married his beloved wife Susan in Colorado Springs on May 26, 1990. They raised their three children in Monument.
Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father, and friend. He was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity where he made countless lifelong friendships. Bill's positive energy, captivating spirit, and love for life were contagious. The room would light up when he walked in; he was always the life of the party! Bill will be deeply missed by so many.
Bill is survived by his wife Susan of Monument; his children Alexander, Katherine, and Madeline of Denver; his brother Doug (Dawn) of Waterloo, IA, and his sister Diann (John) Duvenez of Oak Harbor, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Helen.
More information regarding the livestream memorial service and memorial donations can be found at WCDmemorial.wixsite.com/mysite



Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Wherever Bill Duven was, mischief was never far behind. That smile and that eye twinkle could only belong to Duve the Groove. Bill, you brought good into the lives of so many people, but you sprinkled in a laugh and the admonition to take things a little lighter, to try easier, and in that you made a world of difference. Rest easy.
Steve Schriener
Friend
