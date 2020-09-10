McPeek, PhD

DR. WILLIAM C. MCPEEK, PHD LT.

COL. U. S . AIR FORCE, RETIRED

January 3, 1932 September 5, 2020

Lt. Col. William (Bill) C. McPeek, USAF, Retired, passed away on September 5, 2020 in Reelsville, Indiana. Bill was born on January 3, 1932 to Leslie Robert and Geneva May McPeek in Albany, New York. He graduated from Ramsey High School; Ramsey, New York in 1950, attended drew University in Madison, New Jersey for one year, and then enlisted in the US Air Force for one year before receiving an appointment to the US Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Bill graduated in the class of 1956 and was commissioned as a 2deg. Lt, US Air Force. He served a long and distinguished career flying over 5,000 hours in many types of Air Force aircraft and serving in a myriad of assignments. Among his many decorations were numerous awards of the Air Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal. While in the Air Force, Bill attended school off duty earning both ME. D and Phd. advanced degrees.

Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1978, Dr. McPeek served as Dean of then Colorado Technical College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was primarily responsible for the college's initial accreditation. Upon retirement again in 1988, Dr. McPeek began his Colorado Springs community involvement with Habitat for Humanity, the Scar on the Mountain Reclamation Project, and volunteering at the city greenhouses.

His favorite pastimes included gardening, golfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. In 2008, he and Nancy moved into their retirement home in The Villages, Florida. In September of 2019 Bill and Nancy moved to Reelsville, Indiana.

Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his two brothers, Robert and Richard. Together, they had 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. His first wife Barbara died in 2001 and a grandson Derrick who died earlier this year in May.

Bill had a happy and an active retirement with family and wonderful friends, reunions, village golf buddies, and all the Christian friends at Weirsdale Presbyterian church. Also a close relationship with his West Point classmates and Colorado Club members were a big part of their life.

"And when our work is done, our course on earth is run, may it be said, "Well Done; Be Thou At Peace. E'er May that Line of Gray, Increase from Day to Day-Live, serve, and die we pray, West Point for thee."

Services will be at the Air Force Academy cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. on Monday September 21, at 10:00 am







