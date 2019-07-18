Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holt Family Funeral Home 806 E. Macon Avenue Canon City , CO 81212 (719)-275-4113 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Holt Family Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Cañon Community Baptist Church 1111 Monroe Cañon City , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Holt Jr.

WILLIAM CECIL HOLT JR. "BILL"

May 22, 1938

July 15, 2019

We said goodbye to Bill Holt-husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and our mentor and patriarch- on July 15, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

William Cecil Holt Jr. "Bill", was born May 22, 1938, in Pueblo, Co. He was the first-born son of William Cecil and Grace Elizabeth Holt. His childhood was spent in Caon City and Florence, Co. where he took pleasure in being with his grandparents, Cecil and Evelyn Holt, who lived above the Florence Funeral Home. He graduated from Caon City High School in 1956. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, with a Bachelors Degree in Business.

While still undertaking his studies, Bill was united in marriage to Bonnie Dee Lester, daughter of Golden and Violet Lester, on October 12, 1958, in Caon City Co.- a marriage that lasted 61 years.

Bill and Bonnie moved to Dallas, Texas, where Bill attended the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. After his graduation Bill and Bonnie returned to Caon City where Bill joined his father William at Holt Funeral Home, becoming the third generation to enter the business. At age 28, Bill adopted the whole of the family business after the retirement of his father. Together, Bill and Bonnie served diligently the families and the community that they loved.

His legacy continues to grow through fourth and fifth generation children and grandchildren. His children, grandchildren, and multiple gracious employees continue to care for families at: Florence Mortuary in Florence, Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Rifle Funeral Home in Rifle, Evergreen and Blunt Funeral Homes in Colorado Springs, Boies-Ortega Funeral Home in Walsenburg, and Funeral and Cremation Care in Pueblo West.

Bill and Bonnie enjoyed many things in life together: golf, skiing, travelling, dancing, dinner clubs, and stays at the Gunnison campground with friends and family. They were active members at the First Baptist Church and Caon Community Baptist Church. Bill was also an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed golf tournaments and hunting trips with his son Trey and many friends.

Bill was deputy coroner for Fremont County for forty years, serving under Dr. Henry Grabow and Dr. Dorothy Twellman. He had a commercial pilots license where he flew an Air Charter service transporting for funeral homes, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and even some celebrities. Bill was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Aircraft Owner Pilot's Association, and the Palm Springs World War Two Air Museum. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks and a member of the National Guard.

Bill especially loved his coffee group and the

Bill is survived by his wife Bonnie of Caon City, daughter Beth Madone of Caon City, son Trey Holt of Glenwood Springs, grandchildren Brooke (Caleb) Petersen of Florence, Blake Madone of Colorado Springs, Jared Holt of Caon City, Jacob Holt of Byers, Brother David D. (Linda) Holt of Caon City, sister in-law Lu McKee of Caon City, and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Rod Madone, brother-in law Bill McKee, and brother and sister-in-law Bennie and Donna Roberts.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Holt Family Funeral Home. Funeral service is Friday, July 19, at 11:00 am at Caon Community Baptist Church, 1111 Monroe, Caon City. Entombment: Mountain Vale Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow at the Abbey Events Complex.

Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,





Holt Jr.WILLIAM CECIL HOLT JR. "BILL"May 22, 1938July 15, 2019We said goodbye to Bill Holt-husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and our mentor and patriarch- on July 15, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.William Cecil Holt Jr. "Bill", was born May 22, 1938, in Pueblo, Co. He was the first-born son of William Cecil and Grace Elizabeth Holt. His childhood was spent in Caon City and Florence, Co. where he took pleasure in being with his grandparents, Cecil and Evelyn Holt, who lived above the Florence Funeral Home. He graduated from Caon City High School in 1956. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, with a Bachelors Degree in Business.While still undertaking his studies, Bill was united in marriage to Bonnie Dee Lester, daughter of Golden and Violet Lester, on October 12, 1958, in Caon City Co.- a marriage that lasted 61 years.Bill and Bonnie moved to Dallas, Texas, where Bill attended the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. After his graduation Bill and Bonnie returned to Caon City where Bill joined his father William at Holt Funeral Home, becoming the third generation to enter the business. At age 28, Bill adopted the whole of the family business after the retirement of his father. Together, Bill and Bonnie served diligently the families and the community that they loved.His legacy continues to grow through fourth and fifth generation children and grandchildren. His children, grandchildren, and multiple gracious employees continue to care for families at: Florence Mortuary in Florence, Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Rifle Funeral Home in Rifle, Evergreen and Blunt Funeral Homes in Colorado Springs, Boies-Ortega Funeral Home in Walsenburg, and Funeral and Cremation Care in Pueblo West.Bill and Bonnie enjoyed many things in life together: golf, skiing, travelling, dancing, dinner clubs, and stays at the Gunnison campground with friends and family. They were active members at the First Baptist Church and Caon Community Baptist Church. Bill was also an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed golf tournaments and hunting trips with his son Trey and many friends.Bill was deputy coroner for Fremont County for forty years, serving under Dr. Henry Grabow and Dr. Dorothy Twellman. He had a commercial pilots license where he flew an Air Charter service transporting for funeral homes, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and even some celebrities. Bill was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Aircraft Owner Pilot's Association, and the Palm Springs World War Two Air Museum. He was also a lifetime member of the Elks and a member of the National Guard.Bill especially loved his coffee group and the Rotary Club and all of his friends there.Bill is survived by his wife Bonnie of Caon City, daughter Beth Madone of Caon City, son Trey Holt of Glenwood Springs, grandchildren Brooke (Caleb) Petersen of Florence, Blake Madone of Colorado Springs, Jared Holt of Caon City, Jacob Holt of Byers, Brother David D. (Linda) Holt of Caon City, sister in-law Lu McKee of Caon City, and numerous treasured nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Rod Madone, brother-in law Bill McKee, and brother and sister-in-law Bennie and Donna Roberts.A visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Holt Family Funeral Home. Funeral service is Friday, July 19, at 11:00 am at Caon Community Baptist Church, 1111 Monroe, Caon City. Entombment: Mountain Vale Cemetery. A luncheon reception will follow at the Abbey Events Complex.Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close