Vollmer

REV. WILLIAM CHARLES VOLLMER

September 21, 1931 March 7, 2020

Reverend William Charles Vollmer, a Catholic priest for nearly 62 years, died March 7 at age 88. Reception of the body, rosary and vigil will be held March 15 from 7-9:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2746 Fifth St., Castle Rock. On March 16, visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Ave Maria Parish, 9056 E. Parker Rd., Parker, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. There will be a reception after Mass in the Ave Maria Parish Hall. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Elizabeth.

Father Vollmer was the eldest of three sons of William and Barbara Vollmer. He was born September 21, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. His parents were German immigrants, and after he was born, the family temporarily relocated to Germany. The family then moved to Denver, where his parents started one of the city's top bakeries -- the well-known Vollmer's Bakeries -- which had several locations in the metropolitan area and donated baked goods to numerous Catholic organizations. Father Vollmer grew up attending Blessed Sacrament School and working in the bakeries. He graduated from Regis High School, where his life was greatly influenced by the Jesuits. He was inspired to become a priest by Father Anton Borer, a Bethlehem priest who was expelled by the communists from China. Father Borer only spoke German and visited with the Vollmers weekly, becoming a friend.

After high school, Father Vollmer attended Denver University for college, and then transferred to St. Thomas Seminary. He also studied at the University of Notre Dame. He was ordained by Archbishop Urban Vehr on May 31, 1958, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. After his ordination, he spent the summer of 1958 at Our Lady of the Mountains in Estes Park. He was then assigned as an assistant to St. Louis Parish in Englewood for several years. While there he also taught at St. Francis High School. He was then assigned as the pastor of Our Lady of Victory in Limon, Saint Anthony of Padua in Hugo and Saint Mary in Flagler for seven years. In 1974, he joined the priests at Divine Redeemer Parish for three years in their team ministry program. In 1977, he was named pastor of Our Lady of the Pines Parish and, while there for eight years, he founded St. Peter Parish in Monument. In 1985, Bishop Richard Hanifen assigned him as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi in Castle Rock, where he led their Centennial Year and served until 1997.

Father Vollmer's canonical appointments began in 1958 with the Knights of Columbus. He was a 3rd degree Knight for 62 years. During his time as a priest, he worked very closely with the Benet Hill Monastery, Carmelite Monastery, Abbey of St. Walburga, and Wind Crest Senior Living Community. After his retirement, he helped at numerous parishes, including as Ave Maria, Pax Christi in Littleton, Our Lady of the Visitation in Elizabeth and St. Lawrence Korean Catholic Church. He also said mass weekly at Lincoln Meadows until his passing.

Father Vollmer is survived by his brother Donald E. Vollmer, sisters-in-law Mary Lou Vollmer, and Barbara Vollmer. He is survived by nieces and nephews Kevin Vollmer (Brigid O'Connor), Donna Little (Douglas Little) and Shauna Vollmer King (Yale King) and grand nieces and nephews Andrew Little, Amanda Little, Sebastian King, Maeve Vollmer, Remington King and Montgomery King and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Herbert J. Vollmer.





