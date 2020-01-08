Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clyde Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Mountain Memorial Services 51 County Road 5 Divide , CO 80814 (719)-687-0333 Memorial service 1:00 PM Mountain View United Methodist Church 1101 Rampart Range Rd. Woodland Park , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM "BILL" CLYDE SMITH, JR

August 23, 2019 December 22, 2019

William Clyde Smith, Jr. (Bill) , age 85, died lovingly wrapped in the arms of his wife on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Cripple Creek, Colorado from Alzheimer's. He had lived the last 4 years in Canon City, Colorado, but to him Woodland Park was always home. Bill had just became a resident at the Cripple Creek Care Center a few weeks ago. There truly are no words to describe the love, compassion, and dignity that the care center staff and Jean with Hospice provided for Bill and his family.

Bill was born on August 23, 1934 to William C. and Alvata Smith. Bill had two older sisters Irene and Stella. Bill spent years exploring the westside of Colorado Springs, before moving to Kansas, where he farmed with his father. After graduating high school, Bill spent 2 years in the Army and 4 years in the Army Reserves, he was very proud of that time and what the Army had taught him. He attended Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas and worked as a Public Accountant. He realized that working indoors was not for him and with his brother-in-law started his first construction company, this would become his lifetime career and passion. In 1974, Bill moved his family back to Colorado, settling in Woodland Park and Bill started Smith and Son Construction with his son, Jeff. The company later became Smith-Woodland, Inc. He retired in 2009, when Jeff took over the company. Bill sat on the Cripple Creek Board of Review and was an active member of the Teller County HBA. He built 100's of homes throughout Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming. Renovated casinos, built commercial buildings and numerous multi-family projects.

Bill was an avid golfer, loved baseball, held seats for the Broncos for years, loved hiking, he walked for miles everyday, camping and hunting. Anything that took him outdoors was a joy to him, he never got tired of the beauty of Pikes Peak. On top of a mountain watching a sunrise or sunset was where he felt closest to God.

Bill married the love of his life, Barbara J (Forrester) Smith, on 9/1/1958. They spent 61 beautiful years holding hands and each other, camping, traveling and enjoying their ever growing family. They have three children: Jeff (Carrie) Smith, grandchildren: Thomas (Theresa), Will (Amy), Tahlia (Jesse), Jesse, Nathan, Shaina, Jonathan (Miranda), Noah, Ethan and Talyah and great-grandchildren Michaela, Alexis, Kyle, Brycen, Shaylyn and Gabriel. Lori (David) Regester, grandchildren: Stephanie(Mike), Christi(Shawn) and great grandchildren Matthew David, Alisha(Joe) they are expecting the first great great-grandchild, Daxx, March 2020, Michael, Kaydon and Mya. Cari (Ken)Garlin, grandchildren: Hope(Travis), Nick(Kendra)great grandchildren Cayla, Matthew, Eli and Lilly. Adopted daughter Nancy (Gary) Crawford and family.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters and great grandson Matthew David.

A Memorial service will be held for Bill, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00, Mountain View United Methodist Church 1101 Rampart Range Rd Woodland Park Co In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his name to The Cripple Creek Care Center, The Compassus Hospice and Pallative Care for Teller County or any .







