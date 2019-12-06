Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William DOMBROWSKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dombrowski

IN LOVING MEMORY WILLIAM MICHAEL

DOMBROWSKI

LTC (ARMY RETIRED)

January 6,1949 December 6,2004

Today is the Anniversary date, of the day we lost you to God and the Heavens above. We felt that our lives had ended too. Loss has taught us many things, and now we face each day with happy and continuing memories of you to help us to get through the day, and along the way. Although we are still full of sadness, that you are not here with us to share many thing's, but we feel you in our hearts, and feel your spirit near us. What we shared with you will never die and will always remain with us, bringing us strength and comfort while we are apart. We will remember you with love, hope and the joyful times, we had together. You were compassionate and kind and a man with patience and affection.

In your life, you touched so many lives. You shared our troubles and our joys and you were always there to lend a hand. In your death, many lives were changed. One day we will be together to continue on the journey that God has planned for us and experience our new life. We thank you for the endless love you gave us.

May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love you and miss you dearly.

Your loving wife Maria, Shayne, Shannon, Steve and your grandchildren.





