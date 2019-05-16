Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Duncan Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connor

WILLIAM DUNCAN CONNOR

September 26, 2018

Colorado Springs, Colorado - William Duncan Connor, age 86, passed away on September 26, 2018, at his home of natural causes.

Mr. Connor is survived by his sister (and her husband), two nieces, and a nephew. He also left behind many friends from Retriever Field Trial clubs and organizations along with many others who will miss him greatly.

William was a former platoon leader in the United States Marine Corps. The discipline and patriotism he valued in the Marines never left him. A graduate of the

His success in Retriever Training and Field Trial Competitions included winning the 1972 National Retriever Field Champion with NFC-AFC Royal's Moose's Moe. William is one of a few amateur handlers to title both a Labrador and a Golden retriever (FC-AFC Ripp'n Ready). He also judged the 1977 National Amateur and over 100 other major/minor stakes trials. Although retired from competition, he had continued to judge field trials up until a few years ago.

There will be a private ceremony by family members according to his wishes.





ConnorWILLIAM DUNCAN CONNORSeptember 26, 2018Colorado Springs, Colorado - William Duncan Connor, age 86, passed away on September 26, 2018, at his home of natural causes.Mr. Connor is survived by his sister (and her husband), two nieces, and a nephew. He also left behind many friends from Retriever Field Trial clubs and organizations along with many others who will miss him greatly.William was a former platoon leader in the United States Marine Corps. The discipline and patriotism he valued in the Marines never left him. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin , Madison, he played varsity football as a Wisconsin Badger and was a loyal fan throughout his life.His success in Retriever Training and Field Trial Competitions included winning the 1972 National Retriever Field Champion with NFC-AFC Royal's Moose's Moe. William is one of a few amateur handlers to title both a Labrador and a Golden retriever (FC-AFC Ripp'n Ready). He also judged the 1977 National Amateur and over 100 other major/minor stakes trials. Although retired from competition, he had continued to judge field trials up until a few years ago.There will be a private ceremony by family members according to his wishes. Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Wisconsin Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close