Connor
WILLIAM DUNCAN CONNOR
September 26, 2018
Colorado Springs, Colorado - William Duncan Connor, age 86, passed away on September 26, 2018, at his home of natural causes.
Mr. Connor is survived by his sister (and her husband), two nieces, and a nephew. He also left behind many friends from Retriever Field Trial clubs and organizations along with many others who will miss him greatly.
William was a former platoon leader in the United States Marine Corps. The discipline and patriotism he valued in the Marines never left him. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he played varsity football as a Wisconsin Badger and was a loyal fan throughout his life.
His success in Retriever Training and Field Trial Competitions included winning the 1972 National Retriever Field Champion with NFC-AFC Royal's Moose's Moe. William is one of a few amateur handlers to title both a Labrador and a Golden retriever (FC-AFC Ripp'n Ready). He also judged the 1977 National Amateur and over 100 other major/minor stakes trials. Although retired from competition, he had continued to judge field trials up until a few years ago.
There will be a private ceremony by family members according to his wishes.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019