Service Information Cappadona Funeral Home 1020 E. Fillmore Street Colorado Springs , CO 80907 (719)-520-1817 Rosary 10:15 AM St Paul's Catholic Church 9 El Pomar Road Colorado Springs , CO Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Paul's Catholic Church 9 El Pomar Road Colorado Springs , CO

Lindeman

WILLIAM EDWARD LINDEMAN

August 27, 2019

William Edward Lindeman died August 27th, 2019. He was 88. An admired longtime resident of Neal Ranch in Colorado Springs, he spent his final years at the Palisades at Broadmoor Park. He joins Marilyn, his wife of 66 years, who died in June.

Brigadier General Lindeman was born in 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio to William A and Lucille Branch Lindeman. He was educated at St Francis de Sales primary school and by the Brothers of the Society of Mary at Purcell High, where he was a Latin School student. He met the love of his life, Marilyn Margaret Niehaus, at age 13. He left his National Guard unit as well as the University of Cincinnati to join the Air Force so that he could marry Marilyn. He was selected for pilot training and commissioned in 1952. As an aviation cadet he brought his bride and belongings to Bryan Air Force Base, TX, winning his wings in 1954, just after their first daughter, Susan, arrived.

Bill died quietly and peacefully, surrounded by his children. He had expressed to his friends in the Palisades Men's Bible Study that he missed Marilyn greatly, and longed to join her. His patient and selfless devotion to Marilyn's care and wellbeing as she declined and her memory failed serves as an enduring example of faithful marriage in sickness and in health for his children and grandchildren.

He leaves his daughter Suzanne Lindeman Collins, of Atlanta, GA; sons Mark William Lindeman and his wife Mary Ann, of Monument, CO and the Rev. Mitchell James Lindeman and his wife the Rev. Eileen Lindeman, of Wiscasset, RI; daughter Christie Lindeman Luna and her husband Angel, of Bremerton, WA; and daughter Cynthia Lindeman Vestuti and her husband, Ricardo, of Providence, RI.

Bill and Marilyn had 14 grandchildren and 5 grandchildren, with a 6th on the way.

His funeral at St Paul's Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road, Colorado Springs, Co, will begin with a Rosary at 10:15 AM on October 12th, 2019. The funeral Mass will follow, with a reception in the Julie Penrose Room. The inurnment, which will be attended by family members, will take place following the funeral at St Mary's Cathedral.

Throughout his life, Bill used one title to identify his professional job description on any form or application for any purpose: 'Fighter Pilot.'

It is fitting that today William Edward Lindeman's spirit is in the stars, among the great cloud of witnesses, at home with Marilyn and the Shepherd of Souls.

For Bill's full story, please visit







