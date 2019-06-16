Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Loveall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM "BILL" EDWARD LOVEALL

March 2, 1941

June 10, 2019

William Edward (Bill) Loveall , 78, of Colorado Springs, died on June 10, 2019. He was born in Greensburg, Kentucky on March 2, 1941. Bill graduated from Butler High School in Louisville, KY and received a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Kentucky University. He was married to Nancy Olson Loveall on September 9, 1967.

Bill served twenty-one years in the United States Army (Vietnam 1968-69) and retired in 1986. He resided in Colorado Springs for 36 years and in 2018 Bill and his wife Nancy moved into the MacKenzie Place Retirement Community.

Bill enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting and had a keen interest in reading, watching, and learning more about American/World History and craftsmanship.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter Karla Loveall (Wenhua Shi) of Arlington, Massachusetts, grandsons, Owen and Eli, brother Bob Loveall (Cathy) of Simpsonville, Kentucky and sister Martha Craycroft (Tim) of Glasgow, Kentucky as well as a host of wonderful family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Edward Loveall, and brothers Charles Loveall and James Loveall.

Bill will be laid to rest in a private family service at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Code of Support Foundation (a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to military service members, veterans and their families) via their website







Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019

