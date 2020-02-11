Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Congregational Church 20 E Saint Vrain St Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Service 10:00 AM First Congregational Church 20 E. St. Vrain View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Taylor

WILLIAM "BILL" EWING TAYLOR

July 10, 1932

January 30, 2020

After a ten year struggle with dementia, Bill Taylor died peacefully at the age of 87 with his sons at his side.

Bill was born in Huntsville, Alabama to James Allen Taylor and Myrtle Eleanor Drake. He and his wife Carol moved to Colorado Springs in 1964 with their growing family, where he worked as an administrator for Young Life for 30 years.

To Bill, life was an adventure. He was an avid reader with a curious mind. He loved skiing and hiking in the Rockies with his family and friends. His sense of humor was legendary, leaving some laughing and others aghast.

Bill was generous with his time, his resources, and his love and concern for others. He mentored many young people. One of his favorite activities was going out for breakfast and spending hours in conversation with a friend in need. As patriarch of the Bjorkman Foundation, he enjoyed donating generously to those in need to promote freedom and justice in the world, as inspired by the life of Jesus.

Bill is survived by his two sons, Drake (Helne) and Clay (Anne), and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, his son, Todd, and his daughter, Ann.

Bill's life will be honored and celebrated at a service on Monday, February 24, 10 am at First Congregational Church, 20 E. St. Vrain, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Congregational Church, which Bill loved deeply.

We will miss you, Bill Taylor!





