Conley
WILLIAM "BILL" F. CONLEY
May 28, 1936
January 12, 2020
A Celebration of Life for William F. "Bill" Conley, 83, Brunswick, NE will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Bill passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Countryside Home in Madison, NE.
William Francis was born May 28, 1936 in Sandusky, Ohio to William Edward and Dorothy Mary (Cann) Conley. He served in the U.S. Navy from May 5, 1954 to May 1, 1957.
Bill worked as a tour bus driver for The Broadmoor for many years. Also, he served as a Zamboni driver for the Olympic Area in Colorado Springs, CO. In 2000, Bill owned and operated the B-N-R Bar & Grill in Brunswick, NE until his retirement.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and attending auctions.
He is survived by his partner of 18 years, Patricia Bodenstedt of Brunswick, NE daughters Barb (James) Ozanian of Woonsocket, RI and Kathy (Dave) Anderegg of Orchard, NE, ten grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, brothers Dennis and Jack Conley of Sandusky, OH, and Rick Conley of Kearney, NE and nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, second wife Floss, daughters Dorothy "Dottie" Conley and Constance "Connie" Conley, sister Peggy Aceto and grandson Mikey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Brunswick Volunteer Fire and EMT Department.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020