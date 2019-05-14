VerHey
WILLIAM FRANK VERHEY
September 29, 1928
May 7, 2019
William Frank VerHey was born in Chicago on Sept. 29th 1928 and passed May 7th 2019.
He married Mary Koldenhoven Aug. 1st 1963.
He moved to Colorado Springs in 1965 and lived there the remainder of his years.
William is preceded in death by his wife Mary VerHey.
He is survived by his children: Rodney (Babs) VerHey, Sheryl (Rick) Higgins, Sidney (Jennifer) VerHey, Ronald (Colleen) VerHey, Mark VerHey, Sue (Terri) May as well as by his 12 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandcildren
Williams services will be held at Cragmor Christian Reformed Church located at 1225 Acacia Dr. Colorado Springs, Co. 80907 on Saturday May 18, at 10:30am.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019