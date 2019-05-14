Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Frank VerHey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VerHey

WILLIAM FRANK VERHEY

September 29, 1928

May 7, 2019

William Frank VerHey was born in Chicago on Sept. 29th 1928 and passed May 7th 2019.

He married Mary Koldenhoven Aug. 1st 1963.

He moved to Colorado Springs in 1965 and lived there the remainder of his years.

William is preceded in death by his wife Mary VerHey.

He is survived by his children: Rodney (Babs) VerHey, Sheryl (Rick) Higgins, Sidney (Jennifer) VerHey, Ronald (Colleen) VerHey, Mark VerHey, Sue (Terri) May as well as by his 12 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandcildren

Williams services will be held at Cragmor Christian Reformed Church located at 1225 Acacia Dr. Colorado Springs, Co. 80907 on Saturday May 18, at 10:30am.





VerHeyWILLIAM FRANK VERHEYSeptember 29, 1928May 7, 2019William Frank VerHey was born in Chicago on Sept. 29th 1928 and passed May 7th 2019.He married Mary Koldenhoven Aug. 1st 1963.He moved to Colorado Springs in 1965 and lived there the remainder of his years.William is preceded in death by his wife Mary VerHey.He is survived by his children: Rodney (Babs) VerHey, Sheryl (Rick) Higgins, Sidney (Jennifer) VerHey, Ronald (Colleen) VerHey, Mark VerHey, Sue (Terri) May as well as by his 12 Grandchildren, and 10 Great GrandcildrenWilliams services will be held at Cragmor Christian Reformed Church located at 1225 Acacia Dr. Colorado Springs, Co. 80907 on Saturday May 18, at 10:30am. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close