Warthen

WILLIAM "BILL" G WARTHEN

August 22, 1951 July 2, 2019

William Gary "Bill" Warthen, 67, passed away on July 2, 2019 and was a lifelong resident of Palmer Lake and Colorado Springs. An avid fisherman, motorcycle rider, framer/carpenter extraordinaire, and a dog lover who never met a stranger. Bill loved all outdoors, and roamed the Front Range in his childhood with his brothers and sister, considering Glen Canyon in Palmer Lake his backyard. Bill owned numerous dogs over the years, some with rock star status like Toby. Preceded in death by his mother, Lupe in 1979, and his father Randy in 2004. Bill is survived by two brothers, Julian and Richard and a sister, Debbie and their extended family of children and grandchildren. A great uncle many times over.

In lieu of a funeral or memorial service, Bill wanted his ashes spread by his brother along the Front Range. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to Pike's Peak Hospice at Penrose Main Hospital where he spent his last days and hours, surrounded by family, and a staff of professionals who became as family to Bill before he passed. Through their efforts, Bill was able to pass away quietly in his sleep, without pain and with total dignity.





