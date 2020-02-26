Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Kirkman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Service 2:00 PM St. Paul Catholic Church 9 El Pomar Rd Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kirkman, Jr.

WILLIAM H. KIRKMAN, JR.

February 27, 1933 February 21, 2020

87 of Colorado Springs, CO peacefully passed with his family at his side just in time for heaven's happy hour with his handball buddies. Bill was born on February 27, 1933 in Greensboro, N.C. to Martha Mitchell and William H. Kirkman Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Jean E. Kirkman, his wife Marilyn (Marshall) Kirkman, his children Kitty (Brent) Ohman, Lisa (Greg) Kirkman-Werner, Jen (Courtney) Heinicke and Andy (Angela) Kirkman. He could not be more proud of his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. "Pa's Pack" will forever be grateful for his unconditional love, optimism, generosity and humor. His love is ineffable, and his heart is grand.

Bill was an impressive athlete and tenacious competitor. He played football at the University of North Carolina and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1955. He completed his juris doctorate in 1958. He was a commissioned officer in the Air Force and was assigned as a JAG officer at the Royal Air Force base in Bentwaters, England where he met his wife Marilyn of almost 58 years. He made his home in Colorado Springs in 1958 and taught international law at the Air Force Academy before joining the District Attorney's office in 1968. He entered into private practice in 1970 and dedicated 57 years to the Colorado Springs legal community. He was known as a common-sense and fast-thinking attorney, a compassionate, hard-working and ethical man. He was said to have been as comfortable in the courtroom as on a handball court. He loved both with equal passion and enthusiasm.

Bill Kirkman ran a great race, and lived by example. We are grateful for his love for our mother, his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends, his fierce work ethic and his gentle ability to hold each one of us in his hands and heart. An avid poker player, he often said, "You don't have a right to the cards you believe you should have been given, but you have an obligation to play the hell out of the hand you are dealt." Well played, Dad. We love you a bushel and a peck and we will miss you always.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's honor may be sent to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Colorado Blvd., Ste 840, Denver, CO 80246.

Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2pm, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Rd, Colorado Springs. Reception to follow. Private burial is planned at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at a later date.







