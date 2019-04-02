Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hamilton (Bill) Petersilie III. View Sign

Petersilie III

WILLIAM (BILL) HAMILTON PETERSILIE III

September 1, 1934 March 25, 2019

William Hamilton Petersilie III. Colorado Springs Architect Graduate in Architecture from Kansas State University, Manhattan Kansas, served his country in The United States Army for two years in Korea .

His Architectural firm in Colorado Springs, known as W. H. Petersilie, P. C. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects ( AIA) , past president of the Southern Chapter of A.I.A. Major works in Colorado, Denver Long Lines , United States Olympic Skating, Holly Sugar Building, And The Pikes Peak Summit House.

Survived by his wife Dolores ( Rohr) Petersilie, his son William Wade, wife Karen Jean, grand-children, Sara Elizabeth, and Wade Isaac. Preceded in death by daughter Susan Petersilie.

He chose Cremation . Honoring his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Private memorial remembrance celebration of his life will be held at a date by his family.

He will be sorely missed by his loving family and many friends as well as all others who knew him and will celebrate his life.





Petersilie IIIWILLIAM (BILL) HAMILTON PETERSILIE IIISeptember 1, 1934 March 25, 2019William Hamilton Petersilie III. Colorado Springs Architect Graduate in Architecture from Kansas State University, Manhattan Kansas, served his country in The United States Army for two years in Korea .His Architectural firm in Colorado Springs, known as W. H. Petersilie, P. C. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects ( AIA) , past president of the Southern Chapter of A.I.A. Major works in Colorado, Denver Long Lines , United States Olympic Skating, Holly Sugar Building, And The Pikes Peak Summit House.Survived by his wife Dolores ( Rohr) Petersilie, his son William Wade, wife Karen Jean, grand-children, Sara Elizabeth, and Wade Isaac. Preceded in death by daughter Susan Petersilie.He chose Cremation . Honoring his wishes, no funeral services will be held. Private memorial remembrance celebration of his life will be held at a date by his family.He will be sorely missed by his loving family and many friends as well as all others who knew him and will celebrate his life. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close