Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM FH Beerworks East 2490 Victor Pl, Colorado Springs , CO

Harloff

WILLIAM "BANJO BILL" HARLOFF

November 24, 1945 September 6, 2019

William George Harloff or "Banjo Bill" as many knew him, passed away on September 6, 2019 at the age of 73 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born on November 24, 1945 in Denver, Colorado to Norman Coombs Harloff and Janet Riley. William grew up in Colorado Springs and lived there 70 years. After graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School, he attended college in Sterling, Colorado where he obtained a degree in both Mathematics and Music. In 1968 he ventured off to join the

He had such a strong work ethic that he worked his way up to Executive Assistant in the family business, Harloff Manufacturing, and continued working as a machinist even after the company was sold. When he wasn't working, he greatly enjoyed fishing and camping in the mountains and practicing the martial arts of karate and aikido. More than anything else, he had a passion for music. William was an avid singer and bluegrass musician performing in several bands in Colorado Springs. One of the most notable was his performance with The Troubadours band at the Glen Eyrie Madrigal. If he wasn't playing or listening to bluegrass music, he loved listening to and singing sailor shanties.

William is preceded in death by his father, Norman Coombs Harloff and his mother, Janet Riley. He is survived by his son, Erick J. Harloff; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Harloff; grandchildren, Kahlan, Corbin, and Oskar; brother, N. Paul Harloff; and sister, Janet Sue Ford.





