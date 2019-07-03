Miller
WILLIAM HENRY MILLER
March 30, 1943
June 30, 2019
William Henry Miller was born in Akron, Colorado on March 30, 1943 to Wilmer and LaRee (Ogg) Miller. Bill died on June 30, 2019 at the Healthcare Resort of Colorado Springs, where he had been battling colon cancer since August of 2017. He was 76.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters and dear friend Arnold Garcia.
He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree for the University of Colorado in Boulder. He moved to Colorado Springs and went to work for Home Furniture. He later started his own interior design business and operated it for 40 years.
A funeral service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Akron, Colorado on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Akron or to the Washington County Nursing Home.
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019