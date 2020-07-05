Stewart
WILLIAM HOWARD STEWART
March 15, 1931-June 27, 2020
William Howard Stewart of Colorado Springs, CO passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. He was 89. Bill was a quiet and humble man who loved and cared deeply for his friends and family. He will be dearly missed. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Violet Doyle Stewart, who moved with him from Richmond, VA to Colorado Springs in 2019; and by his younger brother, James Edward Stewart of Richmond. He is survived by his daughter Diane Kathol and her husband Doug Kathol of Colorado Springs and their family.
Bill was born and raised in Fredericksburg, VA by parents William Barnet and Katie Anderson Stewart. He was a graduate of James Monroe High School. After high school Bill moved to Richmond where he met and married Violet, and later lived and raised their daughter in the Bon Air community.
Bill served in the US Army (1953-1954) and was assigned to the Special Troops Headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany. He was promoted to the rank of Corporal. Retuning to Richmond, he completed coursework in business and accounting through night classes at the University of Richmond; and, was one of only a few in Virginia to ever be granted Certified Public Accounting status based on work experience and a comprehensive oral exam. Bill's professional career was spent working exclusively for the privately held Siegel's Supermarket chain; starting out as bookkeeper, and retiring as treasurer/controller. Then in 1993, Bill became intrigued with the newly affordable personal computers and became a self-taught PC "expert". He was a very patient man, and always ready to mentor and help others resolve their computer issues; and, he also repaired and even rebuilt used machines which he donated. The PC also opened the door to ancestry research. Bill loved history and took pleasure in documenting his and Violet's family lineage.
Bill really enjoyed the camaraderie of friends who gathered to discuss and debate most anything. He also liked music of all genres, so it was common to find him glued to his computer and listening to music from his vast collection. When not at the computer, he might be found in the kitchen preparing one of his "specialties" for he and Violet. Other times, you might find him being entertained by one of the many pet cats the family adopted over the years. This was his norm, except in March. March Madness was a special and exciting time of year for Bill, as he was an ardent fan of college basketball, particularly local Virginia teams, VCU, U of R and UVA.
Although he faced progressive physical limitations and numerous health challenges, Bill had a keen mind and studied and read voraciously to keep his mind sharp. Even in his final days, he continued to amaze and delight people with his uncanny memory and recall abilities.
A private memorial celebration will be held, and Bill will be inurned, at the Bon Air Baptist Church. Bill can be remembered through donations in his name to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
or The Salvation Army.