William Hullinger
Hullinger
WILLIAM "BILL" HULLINGER
June 22, 2020
Lt Col, USAF, Retired
Bill "slipped the surly bonds of earth" and passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs on June 22, 2020, at the age of 88--rocketing to the heavens to join his beloved wife, Guadalupe (Huerta) Hullinger. He was a humble and decorated fighter pilot who served in both the enlisted and officer corps of the U.S. Air Force for over 30 years. His mentorship, acceptance, guidance, book recommendations, NASA and SpaceX updates (along with Elon Musk), and entertaining, sometimes harrowing, stories will be so dearly missed. Survivors include his children, Aaron Hullinger and Sharon Stehlik, and their families, who'll do their best to carry on his legacy, joie de vivre, and love of the wild blue yonder. We are eternally grateful to his loving and devoted best friends who've been by his side along with the compassionate caregivers of Garden Ranch Assisted Living, Abode Hospice, and volunteers of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.
Due to the global pandemic, social gathering restrictions, and to protect the health of immediate family and friends, an intimate funeral mass will be held at his longtime parish, St. Patrick's, on July 6, 2020, at 1000 hours, by personal invitation. The service will be streamed on Swan Law Funeral Director's Facebook page if you'd like to join us in celebration of Bill's abundant and decorated life. His final landing will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.
In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a donation to the Air Force Aid Society, www.afas.org in memory of our beloved Airman and Wingman. Condolences may be offered at www.dignitymemorial.com (Colorado Springs, CO).




Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's (private invite)
