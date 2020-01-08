Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Irby Robinson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Pikes Peak National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robinson

WILLIAM "CHICK" IRBY ROBINSON

September 11, 1929 January 2, 2020

CW4 William Irby Robinson, a dedicated husband, father, friend and soldier left us on January 2, 2020. Bill, was born September 11, 1929 in Red Bluff, CA and moved with his parents and brother James to Yreka in 1935. There he developed the nickname of Chick, and a love for motorsports, hunting, baseball and golf. He faithfully waited for the Giants magic of 2010, 2012, 2014 , and lived for a great round of golf.

Bill joined the Army National Guard in 1954 and served for 4 years achieving the rank of Master Sergeant before joining the active Army and going to Warrant Officer School. He was awarded a number of Meritorious Service Medals for excellence in logistics during his career, and went on to achieve the top rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. He was a dedicated leader and a great coach and mentor to his subordinates, always ensuring that they were prepared physically and mentally for career advancement.

He served in a number of critical logistics assignments including the Berlin Occupation and Vietnam as well as in Germany, Korea, Colorado and Hawaii before his retirement in 1996. One of his former military commanders recently stated, "Bill was truly a professional war fighter's logistician. He knew the regulations like the back of his hand but also knew when common sense and logic should be applied to cut through needless red tape."

Bill is survived by his loving wife Chong Ryae of fifty years, his two children Eric and tammy, grandchildren Amanda, Thomas, and Emily, and three great granddaughters. He will also be missed as a neighbor and by his beloved dog Koya.

His memorial will be held 10:00 am January 9 at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Donations, in Bill's name, can be made to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind.





