WILLIAM "BILL" J. DONELAN III
February 13, 1930 June 10, 2019
William "Bill" J. Donelan III, 89, formerly of Colorado Springs, passed away June 10, 2019 at Grace Pointe of Greeley. Bill was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, February 13, 1930, to William J. Donelan Jr. and Marian Daniels Dickens. He moved to Virginia, New York City and then to Colorado Springs in 1944. Bill married Betty Sampson on May 29, 1954 in Greenwood, MS.
Bill attended Saint Mary's High School and then Regis High School, graduating in 1948. He attended the University of Notre Dame and was in the ROTC Program. After graduation, he entered the US Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and attended Pilot Training. He flew C-124's and B-66's. Bill retired as a career Air Force officer in 1972 in Colorado Springs, CO.
Bill was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a Lector, and was on the Parish Council. His faith was everything to him. He was an avid sports fan, with a passion for family and country. He will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by his wife Betty; son Bill Donelan; and daughters Jean Wilt and Leslie Piche.
Services for Bill will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Reception Center. Interment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:15 A.M.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019