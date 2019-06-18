Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Donelan III. View Sign Service Information Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley 702 13th Street Greeley , CO 80631 (970)-352-3366 Service 2:00 PM Allnutt Macy Chapel 6521 W. 20th Street Greeley , CO View Map Interment 9:15 AM Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C Send Flowers Obituary

Donelan III

WILLIAM "BILL" J. DONELAN III

February 13, 1930 June 10, 2019

William "Bill" J. Donelan III, 89, formerly of Colorado Springs, passed away June 10, 2019 at Grace Pointe of Greeley. Bill was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, February 13, 1930, to William J. Donelan Jr. and Marian Daniels Dickens. He moved to Virginia, New York City and then to Colorado Springs in 1944. Bill married Betty Sampson on May 29, 1954 in Greenwood, MS.

Bill attended Saint Mary's High School and then Regis High School, graduating in 1948. He attended the University of Notre Dame and was in the ROTC Program. After graduation, he entered the US Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and attended Pilot Training. He flew C-124's and B-66's. Bill retired as a career Air Force officer in 1972 in Colorado Springs, CO.

Bill was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a Lector, and was on the Parish Council. His faith was everything to him. He was an avid sports fan, with a passion for family and country. He will be dearly missed.

Bill is survived by his wife Betty; son Bill Donelan; and daughters Jean Wilt and Leslie Piche.

Services for Bill will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Reception Center. Interment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:15 A.M.

Please visit





Donelan IIIWILLIAM "BILL" J. DONELAN IIIFebruary 13, 1930 June 10, 2019William "Bill" J. Donelan III, 89, formerly of Colorado Springs, passed away June 10, 2019 at Grace Pointe of Greeley. Bill was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, February 13, 1930, to William J. Donelan Jr. and Marian Daniels Dickens. He moved to Virginia, New York City and then to Colorado Springs in 1944. Bill married Betty Sampson on May 29, 1954 in Greenwood, MS.Bill attended Saint Mary's High School and then Regis High School, graduating in 1948. He attended the University of Notre Dame and was in the ROTC Program. After graduation, he entered the US Air Force as a Second Lieutenant and attended Pilot Training. He flew C-124's and B-66's. Bill retired as a career Air Force officer in 1972 in Colorado Springs, CO.Bill was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a Lector, and was on the Parish Council. His faith was everything to him. He was an avid sports fan, with a passion for family and country. He will be dearly missed.Bill is survived by his wife Betty; son Bill Donelan; and daughters Jean Wilt and Leslie Piche.Services for Bill will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Reception Center. Interment will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area C, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:15 A.M.Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close