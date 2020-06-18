SmithWILLIAM "BILL" JACOB SMITHAugust 9, 1938 - June 14, 2020William Jacob "Bill" Smith, 81, of Coal Creek, passed away on Flag Day, June 14, 2020.Bill was born August 9, 1938 in Palmyra, Missouri to Turner and Virginia (Gottman) Smith, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School and went on to attain his Associate's Degree. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a union electrician for more than 50 years. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed deceiving people with his funny stories. Bill loved spending time with his family and especially enjoyed his time with his dog, "Coco".Bill is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Tomma Lou (Littrell) Smith; children, Brian (Ronda) Smith, Cord (Jodi) Smith, Chad (Brandi) Smith; granddaughter, Sunny (Patrick) Schaffer and great-grandson, Titus Schaffer.Graveside service, 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy., in Colorado Springs. Celebration of life to follow at 1:30 p.m., IBEW Local 113 Electrical Union, 2150 Naegele Rd., Colorado Springs.Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Homes.Online condolences,www.holtfamily