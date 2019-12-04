Hill
WILLIAM JOSEPH HILL
March 10, 1934 November 25, 2019
William "Bill" Joseph Hill, 85, beloved husband, passed away peacefully, November 25th at home in Colorado Springs. A Colorado Springs resident for 48 years. He was a Protestant. Bill was born to Levi S. Hill and Lula B. Hill on March 10, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan. He grew as the youngest of three sons. He served in the U.S. Air Force for over twenty years (1951-1972). Bill began his second career as a Civil Service contractor inspector inside of Cheyenne Mountain Complex, from which he also retired with over twenty years (1973-1994). Bill met the love of his life, Theresa S. Tien, in 1971 in Taiwan. She came to Colorado Springs in 1974. They married at Peterson Air Force Base chapel on November 30, 1974.
He worked as a passionate volunteer for both Memorial Hospital and Penrose-St Francis Hospital from 1994 - 2017, finding fulfillment, peace, serenity and self-esteem by giving back.
He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; sisters, Betty Barger, Jane Glenn; niece, Tisa Casas, Rose Glenn and nephew, Jason Glenn.
Funeral services will be 11:00 at Memorial Garden Funeral Home located at 3825 Airport Road, with Rev. Ronald Shirley officiating. Burial will follow services at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019