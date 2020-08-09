EptingWILLIAM KENNETH EPTINGFebruary 12, 1941 July 23, 2020William Kenneth Epting of Colorado Springs passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home.Born in Columbia, SC on February 12, 1941 the son of Ferris Edward and Bertha LaUna (Tucker) Epting.After graduating from Eau Claire High School, he attended Newbery College and the University of South Carolina. Ken's life as a salesman afforded him the opportunity of living in many states until 1994 when he returned to South Carolina and married Lynn. In 1998, they moved to Colorado Springs for Lynn's employment.Ken was happiest surrounded by friends. He enjoyed assisting non-profits in their fund raising by organizing golf tournaments, wine and Scotch tastings. He enjoyed travelling, golf, woodworking and volunteering for Easter Seals and Christmas Unlimited.He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lynn Stowe Epting, his children Stephanie Young (Carl) of Lexington, SC and Meredith Skidmore (William) of Columbia, South Carolina. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Brianna Young, Carley Clark (Cameron); Matthew Skidmore (Ashlin) and Adam Skidmore (Lindsey) and their daughter, his only great-grandchild, Finleigh Rose Skidmore. Step-children Stoney Drake (Jennifer); Lana Gilbert (Scott) and 5 step-grandchildren; Jordan, KayLynn, Lauryn, Addison and Aubrey all of South Carolina.In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister Doris Epting McClenny and brother Ferris Edward Epting, Jr.There will be a Memorial Service held August 15th, 11A.M. at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Ken asked that his friends play a round of golf, share a glass of wine with their friends or donate to one of their favorite charities.