1/1
William Kenneth Epting
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Epting
WILLIAM KENNETH EPTING
February 12, 1941 July 23, 2020
William Kenneth Epting of Colorado Springs passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home.
Born in Columbia, SC on February 12, 1941 the son of Ferris Edward and Bertha LaUna (Tucker) Epting.
After graduating from Eau Claire High School, he attended Newbery College and the University of South Carolina. Ken's life as a salesman afforded him the opportunity of living in many states until 1994 when he returned to South Carolina and married Lynn. In 1998, they moved to Colorado Springs for Lynn's employment.
Ken was happiest surrounded by friends. He enjoyed assisting non-profits in their fund raising by organizing golf tournaments, wine and Scotch tastings. He enjoyed travelling, golf, woodworking and volunteering for Easter Seals and Christmas Unlimited.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lynn Stowe Epting, his children Stephanie Young (Carl) of Lexington, SC and Meredith Skidmore (William) of Columbia, South Carolina. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Brianna Young, Carley Clark (Cameron); Matthew Skidmore (Ashlin) and Adam Skidmore (Lindsey) and their daughter, his only great-grandchild, Finleigh Rose Skidmore. Step-children Stoney Drake (Jennifer); Lana Gilbert (Scott) and 5 step-grandchildren; Jordan, KayLynn, Lauryn, Addison and Aubrey all of South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister Doris Epting McClenny and brother Ferris Edward Epting, Jr.
There will be a Memorial Service held August 15th, 11A.M. at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Ken asked that his friends play a round of golf, share a glass of wine with their friends or donate to one of their favorite charities.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Swan Law Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved