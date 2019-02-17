Obituary Guest Book View Sign

(W. Lee ) Murray

COL. WILLIAM L. (W. LEE ) MURRAY

October 25, 1938 November 24, 2018

W.Lee began his life in Pursley, Texas, as the second child of William (Pete) and Muriel Alyne Murray. Raised on a dairy and cotton farm until the 8th grade, W.Lee developed a work ethic that was exhibited in all he did throughout his professional and personal life.

W.Lee was a star center for the Rockdale Tigers where he graduated from high school in 1957. After a successful high school career, he dreamed of being a Texas high school football coach but that aspiration faded as his life took a different route.

At Texas A&M, W.Lee was a proud member of Squadron 6, an air force unit, for which he served as commanding officer. During his years at Texas A&M, W.Lee developed an abiding loyalty for the Aggies, the Air Force, and service to his country. Commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant upon graduation, W.Lee began a career in the military that would span 28 years.

W.Lee began his career in recreation services at Schilling Air Force Base and retired as the Director of Manpower and Personnel for NORAD and U.S. Space Command. In between, he served his country in Vietnam, staffed a team at the US

He traveled a long way from a small Texas town but he never forgot his roots. His Texas family stayed near to his heart. W.Lee's caring commitment to family was evident throughout his life. He was a devoted father to three daughters, Tina, Kim, and Teri.

After retiring from the military, W.Lee began his second career in real estate and marketing. It was a natural for a man who never met a stranger and made friends instantaneously. He became so close to one couple that they introduced him to their daughter and his future wife, Linda, and his soon to be stepson, Justin.

One of his most cherished roles was that of grandfather. His close relationship with Courtney, W.Lee, and Austin who lived close by was incredibly satisfying to him. He was also incredibly proud of Jason, Meghan, Rachel, Anya, Markus, Audrey, Ross and Meredith.

W.Lee's life was one that was well lived. While his latter years were marked by a difficult decline from Alzheimer's, his underlying personality of concern and caring for others lasted throughout. Thanks to the care of Linda and others, his final years were as good as could be expected. His family is exceedingly grateful for those who cared for him and relieved that he has moved on to a place where he can once again feel unbelievable.

A celebration of life and reception will be held on February 23, 2019 at the Garden of the Gods Club from 1 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or a scholarship fund set up in W.Lee's honor at the Texas A&M Association of Former Students





