Radcliffe
WILLIAM OBER RADCLIFFE
April 27, 2020
Lately of Manitou Springs, Colorado, but a proud Kansan at heart, Bill Radcliffe, 48, died April 27, 2020, due to head trauma after a fall. Bill grew up in Lawrence, Kansas, but he lived most of the last 26 years in Texas and Colorado.
His work and varied interests turned him into an adventurer and a world traveler. Bill was an avid snowboarder, mountain biker and runner. He was a devoted sports fan, always loyal to the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. The year started well with the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, and Bill was convinced that he would have seen his third Jayhawk basketball championship this year. He attended both the 1988 and 2008 wins.
Bill graduated from Lawrence High School in 1990. He was on the basketball, track and cross country teams. He was a delegate to Boys State and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Always a quick wit and smooth talker, Bill graduated from KU in 1994 with a degree in Philosophy. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Bill's father, Robert P. Radcliffe preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Jane F. Radcliffe (Colorado Springs), and his beloved dog, Ruby. Extended family include aunt Ann Wiklund of Sonoma, CA; cousin Bob Wiklund (Carrie) of Nashville, TN; Godson Theo Wiklund of Boston, MA; Josie Wiklund of Philadelphia, PA; Gil Frith of Santa Fe, NM; Shawna Radcliffe of Lawrence, KS; Darin Radcliffe of Wenatchee, WA. Bill never met a stranger, and his sudden passing leaves a hole in the hearts of friends everywhere. Bill's dear friend, Natalie Gifford, shared custody of Ruby and will continue the walks that Bill loved so much.
In this time of social distancing, a service in Bill's honor will have to wait. In the meantime, raise a toast and share good memories. There were so many. Tributes in Bill's memory may be made to https://support.wattsoflove.org/BillRadcliffe. Bill had a true passion for Watts of Love, which is a global nonprofit bringing people the power to raise themselves out of the darkness of poverty through solar lighting.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020.