CWO WILLIAM "BILL" OREY DUNCAN, JR. , U.S. ARMY (RET.)

9/21/950 - 5/24/2019

William "Bill" Orey Duncan, Jr., 68, died while surrounded by family on May 24, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born into a military family on September 21, 1950 in Bradford, Pennsylvania to William Orey, Sr. and Dorothy (Wedge) Duncan. As a military dependent, he traveled the world. He graduated from Lee High School in Huntsville, Alabama. Bill joined the Army after graduation in 1969, and trained at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

While in the Army, he worked with Land Combat SHORAD Missile Systems. Bill retired in 1990 and settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a member of the Warrant Officer Association and taught in the UAE. Later in his life he worked at Ace Hardware making many friends with his sense of humor. Bill was also a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. He will be sorely missed.

Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Dene R. Duncan; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Sharon (Holifield) Duncan; his daughters, Kelley Anne Duncan and Christie Lynn Duncan; grandson, Jerome William Archer; sisters, Denys (Jeffrey) Dallape of Grant, Florida, Kathy Copeland of Huntsville, Alabama, Patricia (Daniel) Harris of Carrollton, Ohio, and Diane (Milan) Markov of Eden, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services - North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.







